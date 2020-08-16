Avinash Pande Thanks All Congress Workers for Support during His Tenure as Party's Rajasthan In-charge

Congress national general secretary Avinash Pande on Sunday expressed his gratitude to all party workers for their support during his tenure as the Rajasthan in-charge. Senior party leader Ajay Maken has been appointed as the new general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, replacing Pande.

Pande said that his tenure as the in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Organization has been satisfactory and that he had a very positive experience working with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former state Congress president Sachin Pilot and other senior party leaders. As a result of people's unity, the Congress government was formed in 2018. Party workers worked with full enthusiasm in wards, blocks and districts of the state, he said in a statement and wished a bright future for the party in the state.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has also set up a three-member committee to resolve the issues raised by party rebels in Rajasthan. Senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Ajay Maken and general secretary organisation KC Venugopal have been made members of the panel.

The appointments come in the wake of a rebellion in the Rajasthan government with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs revolting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Though the rebellion was quelled and a truce reached with Pilot and the other MLAs, the party leadership has announced the three-member panel to help in the smooth resolution of the issues raised by them.