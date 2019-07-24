Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Award Wapsi' Gang Active Again to Defame Modi Govt, Says Giriraj Singh on 49 Celebrities' Letter to PM

Singh was referring to celebrities who had returned government awards during the previous term of the Modi regime to protest against alleged intolerance.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Award Wapsi' Gang Active Again to Defame Modi Govt, Says Giriraj Singh on 49 Celebrities' Letter to PM
File photo of Union Minister and BJP senior leader Giriraj Singh (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said 'award wapsi' gang has become active again to destabilise the Narendra Modi government after 49 eminent citizens wrote to the prime minister saying that 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a provocative war cry.

In an open letter, they also emphasised that there is "no democracy without dissent".

"Where were these people who are raising questions of mob lynching when Kairana (UP) MLA recently asked Muslims not to buy goods from shops of Hindus. Why they remained silent?," Singh, who is in charge of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, told reporters.

To queries about the letter, the senior BJP leader also said it seems the 'award wapsi' gang has become active.

He was referring to celebrities who had returned government awards during the previous term of the Modi regime to protest against alleged intolerance.

"The award wapsi gang has once again become active to destabilise and defame the Modi government," the minister said.

The 49 eminent citizens, in the letter dated July 23, said 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a provocative war cry with many lynchings taking place in its name.

The letter has been signed by filmmakers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Aparna Sen, vocalist Shubha Mudgal, historian Ramchandra Guha and sociologist Ashis Nandy, among others.

"We, as peace-loving and proud Indians, are deeply concerned about a number of tragic events that have been happening in recent times in our beloved country," the letter said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram