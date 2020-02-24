Away From Public Eye, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia Meet on Road by 'Chance'

Bhopal: As the Rajya Sabha nominations inch closer, senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, both claimants for the Upper House, met cordially in Guna on Monday but had no closed-door meeting as scheduled.

The leaders hugged and greeted each other with garlands after they met on a road in Guna as their motorcades crossed each other. However, there was no private meet between the two as predicted earlier. The leaders had no further interaction owing to the restrictions in their time.

Meanwhile, Singh showered praises on Scindia saying that he shared "very good relations" with the latter.

It was Singh's second visit to Guna after Congress lost the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

As Rajya Sabha nominations draw closer, it is predicted that both the BJP and the Congress would grab one seat each out of the three, owing to their party's numbers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. However, it is uncertain as to which party would bag the third seat.

Sources claim that neither Singh nor Scindia would want to be fielded for the third uncertain seat.

Singh holds one out the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state, going vacant in April. Both Singh and Scindia are said to be keen on grabbing the seats.

Predictions about AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra going for the Rajya Sabha nominations are also being made by a section of the state Congress party. If the prediction turns out to be true, either Singh or Scindia might have to shift base to another state.

