Bengal Guv Lights Diyas to Celebrate Ayodhya Event, Says Mamata Silent Due to Appeasement Politics

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya by lighting lamps at Raj Bhawan and wondered whether the "silence" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion is because of her "appeasement" politics.

The temple complex at Ayodhya "will become a symbol of modern India based on the ideals of Ramrajya", Dhankhar said adding that the groundbreaking ceremony would be a moment of pride and honour for every Indian.

"The Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Mandir is a matter of pride and honour for all Indian. Long wait over-thanks to historic judicial verdict. Appeasement Silence Stance @MamataOfficial resonates," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Ram Sita in our Constitution," he said in the Twitter post sharing an illustration on a page of the Part III of the Indian Constitution. The illustration shows Ram, Sita and Lakshman. In the evening, Dhankhar along with his wife lit 'diyas' (earthen lamps) inside Raj Bhawan.

"By lighting earthen ghee diyas shared joy with millions all over the world on the historic occasion of bhoomi poojan of Ram Mandir. A proud moment for every Indian," he

said in another tweet.

He also urged the state's police administration to work within the limits of the law and "stop behaving like cadres of a political party".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya.