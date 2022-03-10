Ayodhya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Ayodhya seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Tej Narayan (SP), Ravi Prakash (BSP), Reeta (INC), Ved Prakash (BJP), Suryakant Pandey (CPI), Brajendra Dutt Tripathi (ACPA), Ramesh Kumar Chaubey (BSCP), Rajesh Kumar (JAPL), Subham Srivastav (AAP), Sanjay Sharma (MAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.47%, which is -1.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ved Prakash Gupta of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.



CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.275 Ayodhya (अयोध्या) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya is part of Faizabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.73%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,80,158 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,484 were male and 1,77,647 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ayodhya in 2019 was: 877 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,12,817 eligible electors, of which 1,89,447 were male,1,61,524 female and 32 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,16,722 eligible electors, of which 1,71,217 were male, 1,45,496 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ayodhya in 2017 was 676. In 2012, there were 418 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ved Prakash Gupta of BJP won in this seat defeating Tej Narayan Pandey Alias Pawan Pandey of SP by a margin of 50,440 which was 23.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Tej Narayan Pandey Alias Pawan Pandey of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lallu Singh of BJP by a margin of 5,405 votes which was 2.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 275 Ayodhya Assembly segment of the 54. Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. Lallu Singh of BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat defeating Anand Sen of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ayodhya are: Tej Narayan (SP), Ravi Prakash (BSP), Reeta (INC), Ved Prakash (BJP), Suryakant Pandey (CPI), Brajendra Dutt Tripathi (ACPA), Ramesh Kumar Chaubey (BSCP), Rajesh Kumar (JAPL), Subham Srivastav (AAP), Sanjay Sharma (MAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.01%, while it was 60.72% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ayodhya went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.275 Ayodhya Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 335. In 2012, there were 319 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.275 Ayodhya comprises of the following areas of Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 City, 2 Ayodhya, 3 Pura Bazar, Faizabad CB, Faizabad Municipal Board and Ayodhya Municipal Board of 3 Faizabad (Sadar) Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ayodhya constituency, which are: Harraiya, Mankapur, Tarabganj, Bikapur, Goshainganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ayodhya is approximately 349 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ayodhya is: 26°44’05.6"N 82°13’01.6"E.



