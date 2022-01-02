Ayodhya, Gorakhpur or Mathura? CM Yogi Adityanath Throws Hat in Ring for 2022 UP Polls, Says BJP to Decide Seat

In an announcement that will spice up the 2022 poll battle in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said he will contest the assembly election, with the party taking a call on the seat from which he will be fielded.

In a candid conversation with reporters in Lucknow, Adityanath said: “I will contest the assembly elections. The party will decide from which seat I will contest the upcoming polls."

Sources in the BJP have cited three possible seats for the chief minister — Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Mathura.

This is not the first time Adityanath has said he will contest polls. Besides being a message to the BJP cadre that he will lead from the front, it is also an open challenge to Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Priyanka Gandhi to follow suit.

Asked if there was any work he could not do in his five-year tenure, Adityanath said, “Whatever was said, was done. There is no work left for which there should be any regret."

The chief minister also tried to allay concerns among some of the sitting MLAs regarding party tickets, saying the BJP was a “very big family” and people’s role in it may change with time. “Every person’s role is different at different times. It is not necessary that one person should always be in the government, sometimes he can also do the work of the organisation,” he said.

He added that the Election Commission would take a call on when the polls would be held and assured Covid-19 protocol would be followed during the process. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had said all political parties in Uttar Pradesh wanted the Assembly elections to be held according to schedule while ensuring Covid protocol.

Quizzed on the difference between the polls in 2017 and those in 2022, the chief minister said in 2017, the BJP contested against the failures of the then government, while “today, we are contesting on our achievements”. “The election is no more about caste and religion. The year 2014 changed it.”

Yogi Adityanath is a Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency for five consecutive terms since 1998. He is also the mahant or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a post that he took over after the death of his spiritual “father", Mahant Avaidyanath, in September 2014.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.