Ayodhya Mosque Trust Slams Owaisi's Remarks, Says 'No Piece of Land Where Prayer Given to Allah is Haraam'

The Ayodhya Mosque Trust on Thursday criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his statement in Bidar, Karnataka, that the Ayodhya mosque being built on the 5-acre land was 'haraam' or un-Islamic.

Secretary of the Ayodhya Mosque Trust, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Athar Husain said Owaisi was a politician from Hyderabad and his remarks were a part of his political agenda. He said no piece of land where prayer was offered to the Almighty Allah could be 'haraam'.

Husain said Owaisi came from a region which had not borne the struggle, or felt the trauma of the first war of independence. "It's possible his ancestors never took part in the 1856 revolt against the British. We are from Awadh, which was the crucible of revolution and are dedicating the IICF centre in Ayodhya in the memory of one of our greatest freedom fighters, Ahmadullah Shah, who liberated Faizabad from the British for at least a year," he said, adding if commemorating his martyrdom by naming the centre after him was 'haraam' as well.

Owaisi at the event in Bidar on Tuesday had said the Ayodhya mosque was against Islamic tenets, including offering prayers or donating for its construction.

Husain later told the Times of India that he did not think their charity hospital, which would heal and serve hundreds of sick and infirm without any cost could be 'haraam'. "Feeding the hungry is part of our religion and our community kitchen which will feed 2,000 people every day cannot be un-Islamic," he said.

At previous conferences, the IICF has outlined how a community kitchen (saarvjanik bhojnalaya) and a modern library will also be set up in the Ayodhya mosque complex. Meanwhile, the members say the design of the mosque has also been prepared using modern technology, which will be egg-shaped without any dome. The two-storeyed mosque will not have any minaret. Solar power will be installed in the mosque, and around 2,000 people will be able to offer 'namaaz' at the same time, the organisation had previously announced.