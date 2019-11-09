Take the pledge to vote

Ayodhya Verdict Historic, All Must Respect It: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

'I also feel that the judgement will strengthen the country's social fabric,' Rajnath Singh said and appealed to people to maintain peace and social amity.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya is a landmark judgement which should be respected by all.

In a brief interaction with reporters here on the sidelines of Uttarakhand's 20th state foundation day, Singh said, "It is a historic and landmark judgement of the apex court which everyone should respect."

"I also feel that the judgement will strengthen the country's social fabric," he said and appealed to people to maintain peace and social amity.

Singh was here to attend the state's 20th foundation day function as the chief guest. It was during his tenure as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in year 2000 that Uttarakhand was separated from it and granted statehood.

