Ayodhya Verdict Historic, All Must Respect It: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya is a landmark judgement which should be respected by all.

In a brief interaction with reporters here on the sidelines of Uttarakhand's 20th state foundation day, Singh said, "It is a historic and landmark judgement of the apex court which everyone should respect."

"I also feel that the judgement will strengthen the country's social fabric," he said and appealed to people to maintain peace and social amity.

Singh was here to attend the state's 20th foundation day function as the chief guest. It was during his tenure as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in year 2000 that Uttarakhand was separated from it and granted statehood.

