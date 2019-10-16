Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Azam Khan, Accused of 'Stealing' Goats and Hens, Breaks Down at UP Rally

The Samajwadi Party leader said he was paying the price for protecting the interests of the people of Rampur.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Azam Khan, Accused of 'Stealing' Goats and Hens, Breaks Down at UP Rally
File photo of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Monday broke down at an election rally for the upcoming bypolls, saying he had been accused of stealing goats and hens.

"I have been slammed with IPC 307 (attempt to murder). My self-respect proved too costly for me, my friends. Now, the accusation that I have stolen goats and hens will also remain with me," said Khan. He added, “Oh God! Why didn't you kill me at that very moment if I had ever committed such a crime?"

The Samajwadi Party leader said he was paying the price for protecting the interests of the people of Rampur. "This is all happening because I have neither sold you nor myself," he said.

Khan had on October 5 appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as he is facing criminal charges in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29. Over 80 cases have been registered against the Samajwadi leader.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Rampur assembly by-poll, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima. A bypoll was announced after Azam Khan's election to the Lok Sabha during the general elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram