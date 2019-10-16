Azam Khan, Accused of 'Stealing' Goats and Hens, Breaks Down at UP Rally

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Monday broke down at an election rally for the upcoming bypolls, saying he had been accused of stealing goats and hens.

"I have been slammed with IPC 307 (attempt to murder). My self-respect proved too costly for me, my friends. Now, the accusation that I have stolen goats and hens will also remain with me," said Khan. He added, “Oh God! Why didn't you kill me at that very moment if I had ever committed such a crime?"

The Samajwadi Party leader said he was paying the price for protecting the interests of the people of Rampur. "This is all happening because I have neither sold you nor myself," he said.

Khan had on October 5 appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as he is facing criminal charges in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29. Over 80 cases have been registered against the Samajwadi leader.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Rampur assembly by-poll, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima. A bypoll was announced after Azam Khan's election to the Lok Sabha during the general elections.

