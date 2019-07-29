Azam Khan Apologises for ‘Sexist’ Remarks Against BJP's Rama Devi, She Calls Him 'Habitual Offender'
Rama Devi also lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav and asked him why he was acting as Azam Khan's 'mouthpiece'.
A merged image of Azam Khan and Rama Devi
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan on Monday apologised in Lok Sabha for his remarks against Rama Devi though the BJP leader rejected his apology and called him a ‘habitual offender’.
As soon as Lok Sabha met after the weekend break, Speaker Om Birla allowed Khan to speak in the House. "I have been an MLA for nine times, a minister several times, a Rajya Sabha member too. I was a parliamentary Affairs Minister too. I know legislative procedures," he said. "However, if my words hurt anyone, I hereby apologise," he said.
However, Rama Devi refused to accept his apology, saying: “It’s his habit to speak such things even outside Parliament. I am a senior MP... he can't say what he feels like... I haven't come here as elected MP to listen to such words.”
She also lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav, who stood up to support Khan, and asked him why he was acting as the “mouthpiece” of the leader under fire.
The Speaker, meanwhile, said members should be careful in uttering words and maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in the future.
Azam's remarks to Devi when she was in the Chair during a discussion on the triple talaq bill on Thursday last were slammed as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators by ministers and MPs in Lok Sabha.
