Azam Khan Disqualified As UP MLA After Conviction in 2019 Hate Speech Case

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was on Friday disqualified as an MLA from the Uttar Pradesh assembly a day after he was convicted in a hate speech case. Principal Secretary of the UP Legislative Assembly Pradeep Dubey said that the Assembly Secretariat declared the Rampur Sadar Assembly seat, represented by Khan, as vacant.

“A vacancy has been declared by the UP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat consequent upon the disqualification due to the judgment passed by the court,” he said.

Khan was on Thursday sentenced to three years in prison in a 2019 hate speech case by a special MP/MLA court in Rampur. The case pertained to alleged “provocative remarks” made by Khan against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Khan and two others. The court on Thursday granted bail to Khan in the case besides providing him time to file an appeal against sentencing.

The case was registered against the senior SP leader at MilakKotwali under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with section 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader from Rampur Akhan Saxena urged the Election Commission of India to disqualify Khan as an MLA in the wake of the court verdict. Saxena had lost to Khan in this year’s Assembly elections from the Rampur Sadar seat.

“Mohammad Azam Khan is a sitting MLA (from Rampur). As per provisions of the Representation of the People Act, if any public representative is given a punishment of two years by any court, then there are provisions that the membership of that public representative will cease to exist,” Saxena told PTI from Rampur.

The Representation of the People Act says that anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified “from the date of such conviction” and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail.

(With PTI inputs)

