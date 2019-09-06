Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Azam Khan Faces Jail as Warrants Issued For Remarks Against Jayaprada, 2 Other Cases

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Azam Khan had allegedly targetted his opponent and BJP candidate Jayaprada using a lowbrow jibe. He had been denied anticipatory bail in five other cases court earlier.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 6, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Azam Khan
File image of Azam Khan. (Image : PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan is facing jail time as arrest warrants have been issued against him in three cases including the one filed after he made derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada. Azam, against who 80 cases have been registered, has been ordered to appear in court on September 16.

SP Rampur, Ajay Pal Sharma confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued against the MP in three cases. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Azam Khan had allegedly targetted his opponent and BJP candidate Jayaprada using a lowbrow jibe. He had been denied anticipatory bail in five other cases court earlier.

Reacting to the litany of cases against Azam Kham Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in an earlier press conference had said that Rampur MP was being wrongfully targeted by the government. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had also called for a state-wide protest against the government's alleged mistreatment of Khan.

The former SP chief further had said, "The entire Samajwadi Party and I stand by Azam Khan and I would also like to appeal to all Samajwadi Party workers to gear up for a state-wide protest against the atrocities on Azam Khan."

Yadav also trained guns at the BJP directly and said, "I would not to like name anyone but few BJP leaders have acknowledged that whatever is happening with Azam Khan is wrong and will cause the BJP damage somewhere."

