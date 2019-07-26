Azam Khan Should Not Only Apologise in Parliament But to All Women, Says Mayawati
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, defended his MP and said that there was no ill intention behind Azam Khan's remark.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister Mayawati on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for his sexist remarks against MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha. The BSP chief condemned Khan's statement and demanded an apology from him.
"The indecent language used by Azam Khan, an SP MP from Uttar Pradesh, against a woman presiding officer in Lok Sabha yesterday hurt the dignity and honour of women, and is very condemnable. For this he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women," she tweeted.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav defended his MP and said that there was no ill intention of Khan behind that remark. “The speaker should decide on the remark of Azam Khan, if there has been any use of unparliamentary language, then my party is ready to apologise. But also it should be seen what BJP people have said in the Parliament,” said Akhilesh Yadav.
Earlier on Friday, BJP MP Rama Devi launched scathing attack on Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for making objectionable remarks against her and demanded that he be dismissed from the Lok Sabha as he has “never respected women”.
“He has never respected women, we all know what he had said about Jaya Prada ji. He has no right to stay in Lok Sabha, I will request Speaker to dismiss him. Azam Khan must apologise,” Devi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
BJP parliamentarian Rama Devi, the officiating Speaker, was presiding over the proceedings on Thursday when Khan made a sexist remark directed at her during a debate on the government's bill to ban instant triple talaq.
Rama Devi later directed that Khan's remark be removed from the records. She, however, said she is like his (Azam Khan's) younger sister.
