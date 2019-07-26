Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Azam Khan Should Not Only Apologise in Parliament But to All Women, Says Mayawati

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, defended his MP and said that there was no ill intention behind Azam Khan's remark.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 26, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Azam Khan Should Not Only Apologise in Parliament But to All Women, Says Mayawati
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.
Loading...

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister Mayawati on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for his sexist remarks against MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha. The BSP chief condemned Khan's statement and demanded an apology from him.

"The indecent language used by Azam Khan, an SP MP from Uttar Pradesh, against a woman presiding officer in Lok Sabha yesterday hurt the dignity and honour of women, and is very condemnable. For this he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav defended his MP and said that there was no ill intention of Khan behind that remark. “The speaker should decide on the remark of Azam Khan, if there has been any use of unparliamentary language, then my party is ready to apologise. But also it should be seen what BJP people have said in the Parliament,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier on Friday, BJP MP Rama Devi launched scathing attack on Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for making objectionable remarks against her and demanded that he be dismissed from the Lok Sabha as he has “never respected women”.

“He has never respected women, we all know what he had said about Jaya Prada ji. He has no right to stay in Lok Sabha, I will request Speaker to dismiss him. Azam Khan must apologise,” Devi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP parliamentarian Rama Devi, the officiating Speaker, was presiding over the proceedings on Thursday when Khan made a sexist remark directed at her during a debate on the government's bill to ban instant triple talaq.

Rama Devi later directed that Khan's remark be removed from the records. She, however, said she is like his (Azam Khan's) younger sister.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram