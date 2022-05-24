Azam Khan Skips Second Day of UP Assembly Budget Session, Son Abdullah Attends Proceedings

The Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur (Sadar) Mohammad Azam Khan, who is being speculated to be miffed with SP leadership, has skipped even the second day of the budget session of the UP assembly.

On the first day of the Budget session, Azam Khan and his son Abdullah took the oath as the members of the assembly after which Azam left the assembly citing health reasons. However, his son Abdullah continues to attend the budget session even on the second day.

Earlier on Monday, Azam Khan met Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Chief Shivpal Yadav at his residence. The meeting between the two lasted for about an hour, however, details of the discussion were not made public by either of the leaders.

Azam Khan was recently released from jail after almost 27 months after getting interim bail from the Supreme Court. It was being speculated by many that Azam Khan was unhappy with Akhilesh Yadav but the leader has denied any such rumours and has said that he is not upset with his party or the leadership.

On Monday, the house was adjourned after a ruckus by opposition party MLAs during the address of Governor Anandiben Patel.

The legislators showed up in saffron, red, blue, green and yellow caps and scarves matching the colours of their respective political parties. While Samajwadi Party (SP) members, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Akhilesh Yadav, wore red caps, BJP legislators were seen donning those in saffron colour, distributed by a legislator just before the start of the session. Members of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had green scarves tied around their necks during the joint session of both the Houses. A discussion is scheduled to be held on the address of the Governor later today. Also, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav will address the assembly.

