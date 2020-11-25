Azam Khan, Son Abdullah Get Bail in Property Encroachment, Violation of Poll Conduct Cases

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were granted bail on Tuesday in two cases related to an issue of illegal occupation and encroachment of property. Meanwhile, the court has also granted bail to Khan, related to a case of violation of the code of conduct filed in Milak Kotwali during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A case, accusing Khan and his son of encroaching an enemy property by constructing a boundary around it and merging it with the Johar Trust land, was registered in the Azimnagar police station.

The father-son duo has also been given bail in another case related to sections 153A (offence of promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (offence of making statement creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes or offence relating to such statement in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) and 125 (promoting or attempting to promote on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language, feelings of enmity or hatred, between different classes of the citizens of India) of the Public Representation Act.

Two cases were reportedly registered against Khan, the SP MP and the Chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Johar University, and his son, the Varsity’s CEO. It was alleged that they have illegally occupied their enemy’s property.

The two were lodged in Sitapur Jail.