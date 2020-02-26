Azam Khan Surrenders with Wife and Son, Sent to Jail in Fake Birth Certificate Case

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party’s Member of Parliament, Azam Khan along with his son Abdullah Azam and wife Tazeen Fatima have been sent to seven-day judicial custody by a local court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The family members have been sent to judicial custody on Wednesday in a case pertaining to fake birth certificate produced by Abdullah Azam who had won from Suar assembly seat in 2017.

After the matter was taken to court Abdullah had to lose his assembly membership. Sources present at Rampur Court revealed that the family members of Azam Khan along with him had applied for bail in the matter of fake birth certificate, but it was denied while the next hearing for the matter has been fixed on March 2.

Citing security reasons, heavy police force has been deployed in Rampur Court premises, while two companies of Public Accounts Committee(PAC) has been deployed at the residence of Azam Khan along with extra force deployed at the Rampur Jail.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had disqualified Abdullah Azam from the state Assembly for being less than 25 years of age at the time of election. He is a Samajwadi Party leader and represented Suar assembly seat. The petition was filed by Bahujan Samaj Party’s Nawab Kazim Ali who had alleged that Abdullah was born in 1993 instead of 1990 which he had mentioned in his poll affidavit, thus making him ineligible for contesting 2017 UP Assembly polls. Abdullah had earlier been accused of possessing two PAN cards as well.

Abdullah had won from Suar constituency in the 2017 state assembly polls where he was contesting against Nawab Kazim Ali of BSP, Laxmi Saini of BJP, and Navin Kumar of RLD.

Abdullah Azam was detained in August from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, founded by Azam Khan, for hindering investigation as the premises were being raided to recover books stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa. The father-son duo are facing cases pertaining to land grabbing by the university.

