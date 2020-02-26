Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Azam Khan Surrenders with Wife and Son, Sent to Jail in Fake Birth Certificate Case

The Khan family had been ignoring summons by the courts in various cases lodged against them as a result of which warrants were issued against them. A local MP-MLA court in Rampur, on Tuesday

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 26, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Azam Khan Surrenders with Wife and Son, Sent to Jail in Fake Birth Certificate Case
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party’s Member of Parliament, Azam Khan along with his son Abdullah Azam and wife Tazeen Fatima have been sent to seven-day judicial custody by a local court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The family members have been sent to judicial custody on Wednesday in a case pertaining to fake birth certificate produced by Abdullah Azam who had won from Suar assembly seat in 2017.

After the matter was taken to court Abdullah had to lose his assembly membership. Sources present at Rampur Court revealed that the family members of Azam Khan along with him had applied for bail in the matter of fake birth certificate, but it was denied while the next hearing for the matter has been fixed on March 2.

Citing security reasons, heavy police force has been deployed in Rampur Court premises, while two companies of Public Accounts Committee(PAC) has been deployed at the residence of Azam Khan along with extra force deployed at the Rampur Jail.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had disqualified Abdullah Azam from the state Assembly for being less than 25 years of age at the time of election. He is a Samajwadi Party leader and represented Suar assembly seat. The petition was filed by Bahujan Samaj Party’s Nawab Kazim Ali who had alleged that Abdullah was born in 1993 instead of 1990 which he had mentioned in his poll affidavit, thus making him ineligible for contesting 2017 UP Assembly polls. Abdullah had earlier been accused of possessing two PAN cards as well.

Abdullah had won from Suar constituency in the 2017 state assembly polls where he was contesting against Nawab Kazim Ali of BSP, Laxmi Saini of BJP, and Navin Kumar of RLD.

Abdullah Azam was detained in August from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, founded by Azam Khan, for hindering investigation as the premises were being raided to recover books stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa. The father-son duo are facing cases pertaining to land grabbing by the university.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram