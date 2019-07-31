Take the pledge to vote

Azam Khan’s Son and SP MLA Abdullah Detained for Hindering Probe Into Missing Madrasa Books

Police had raided the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University premises on Tuesday and recovered books that were allegedly stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 31, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
A file photograph of Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam.
A file photograph of Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam.
Lucknow: Abdullah Azam, Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker from Suwar Assembly seat and the son of the party’s Rampur MP Azam Khan, was on Wednesday detained by the police for allegedly hindering investigation in a case related to stolen books.

Abdullah was taken into police custody from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University premises in Rampur in the presence of senior police officials.

The police had raided the university premises on Tuesday and recovered books that were allegedly stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa. The search for books continued on Wednesday and when cops reached the spot, Abdullah tried to intervene in the investigation.

Speaking to News18, Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma said, “MLA Abdullah Azam was trying to hinder the search operation of the police after which he was taken into custody. Till now, around 2,500 books have been recovered.”

The team was probing a case registered last month related to the theft of several books from the ancient Madrasa Aliya in Rampur. The recovered books are ancient and valuable, police said. Azam Khan is the founder and chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged an FIR alleging over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University. Madrasa Aliya is about 250 years old.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah termed the probe “vendetta”. “This is not an investigation. They [state government] are trying to finish an educational institution. They have no search warrant and everything is being done at the behest of the government.”

The joint raids of the police and district administration continued at the university on Wednesday. "The raids that started yesterday (Tuesday) are continuing. Rare books have been recovered there," Director General of Police OP Singh said.

Fifty boxes of 2,500 rare books with stamps have been recovered so far, a senior official said, adding that the probe in the matter is on. The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he added.

