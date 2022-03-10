Azamgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway, SP's Durga Prasad Yadav Leading

Live election results updates of Azamgarh seat in Uttar Pradesh. Azamgarh remains a tough battle ground for both BJP and SP. As per the latest counting trend Durga Prasad Yadav, of Samajwadi Party is leading.

Durga Prasad Yadav has been representing Azamgarh seat since 1996. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, he (Durga Prasad Yadav) retained the seat by defeating BJP’s Akhilesh with a margin of 26262 votes. The seats had witnessed a tough contest between the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP). As per the Durga Prasad electoral affidavit, the 69-year-old is graduate.

A total of nine candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Akhilesh Kumar Mishra (BJP), Durga Prasad Yadav (SP), Praveen Kumar Singh (INC), Sushil Kumar Singh (BSP), Rishikant Yadav (ASPKR), Kamar Kamal (AIMIM), Kripa Shankar Pathak (AAP), Suryanath (BGPS), Rajiv Kumar Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.5%, which is -1.55% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Durga Prasad of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Azamgarh results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.347 Azamgarh (आजमगढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Azamgarh is part of Azamgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,82,121 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,07,053 were male and 1,75,056 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Azamgarh in 2019 was: 845 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,84,610 eligible electors, of which 2,05,917 were male,1,69,091 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,41,273 eligible electors, of which 1,89,034 were male, 1,52,220 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Azamgarh in 2017 was 459. In 2012, there were 445 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Durga Prasad of SP won in this seat defeating Akhilesh of BJP by a margin of 26,262 which was 12.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 41.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Durga Prasad Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sarvesh Singh Sipu of BSP by a margin of 31,441 votes which was 16.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 50.42% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 347 Azamgarh Assembly segment of the 69. Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav of SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Azamgarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Azamgarh are: Akhilesh Kumar Mishra (BJP), Durga Prasad Yadav (SP), Praveen Kumar Singh (INC), Sushil Kumar Singh (BSP), Rishikant Yadav (ASPKR), Kamar Kamal (AIMIM), Kripa Shankar Pathak (AAP), Suryanath (BGPS), Rajiv Kumar Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.05%, while it was 54.45% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Azamgarh went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.347 Azamgarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 370. In 2012, there were 350 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.347 Azamgarh comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Nagar, 4 Rani ki Sarai, 5 Sumbhi and Azamgarh Municipal Board of 3 Azamgarh Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Azamgarh constituency, which are: Nizamabad, Gopalpur, Mubarakpur, Mehnagar, Didarganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Azamgarh is approximately 292 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Azamgarh is: 25°59’26.5"N 83°10’01.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Azamgarh results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.