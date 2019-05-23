Azamgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Azamgarh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NEP -- -- Arvind Kumar Pandey SBSP -- -- Abhimanyu Singh Sunny RUC -- -- Anil Singh NTP -- -- Ehsan Ahmed AJP(I) -- -- Pawan Singh Samrat SSHD -- -- Mohinder Kumar JKP -- -- Pramod Tiwari BJP -- -- Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Gaurav Singh IND -- -- Gorakhram Nishad IND -- -- Budhi Ram IND -- -- Rajaram Gond IND -- -- Dr. Rajeev Pandey IND -- -- Rajiv Talwar SP -- -- Akhilesh Yadav

69. Azamgarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.28%. The estimated literacy level of Azamgarh is 70.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1770637 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav of SP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 63,204 votes which was 6.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ramakant Yadav of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 49,039 votes which was 6.96% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 35.13% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.40% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.65% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh was: Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,41,447 men, 7,61,573 women and 101 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Azamgarh is: 26 83Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आज़मगढ़, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আজমেগড়, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); आझमगढ, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); આઝમગઢ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அசாம்கார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఆజమ్ గఢ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಆಜಂಗಢ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അസ്കംഗർഹ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)