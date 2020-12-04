Azampura Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Azampura Ward Winner, Contestants, Corporator

28. Azampura (అజంపురా) is a ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ). The reservation status for this ward is Women. There are a total of 47,774 eligible voters in this ward of which 24,311 are male, 23,463 female and 0 are of the third gender.

There are 65 polling stations in this ward. Azampura is part of Malakpet (మలక్‌పేట) circle and Charminar (చార్మినార్) zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Ayesha Jahan Naseem of AIMIM won from Azampura in the 2016 GHMC elections. The average voter turnout in the 2020 elections in all of Greater Hyderabad was 46.60% percent and the turnout in Azampura was 38.97 %.

There are 9 candidates in the fray from this ward in the 2020 GHMC polls: Ayesha Jahan Naseem (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM), Jeedimedla Lavanya (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP), Nakka Godawari (Indian National Congress - INC), Marepally Arthi (Telangana Rashtra Samithi - TRS), Asma Khatoon (Independent - IND), M Padma (Independent - IND), Rashma Banu (Independent - IND), Saleha Begum (Independent - IND), Cikka Sravanthi (Independent - IND).

A total of 149/150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ) (GHMC) across 6 zones and 30 circles went to the polls on December 1, 2020. In one ward repolling was held on December 3. The counting of votes for the GHMC elections 2020 are being held on December 4, 2020. A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray for the post of 150 corporators of which 582 are male and 540 female. The average age of contesting candidates is about 41 years.

The last GHMC elections were held in 2016 in which TRS won 99 wards, AIMIM 44, BJP 4, TDP 1 and INC won 2 seats.

A total of 74 lakh voters were eligible to vote in these elections of which 38.5 lakh were male and 35.5 lakh were female. There were 669 voters of the third gender.

