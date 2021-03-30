Azhikode Candidate List: Key Contests in Azhikode Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Azhikode Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Azhikode seat is part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K M Shaji of IUML won from this seat beating M V Nikesh Kumar of CPM by a margin of 2,287 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.M.Shaji of MUL won from this this constituency defeating M.Prakashan Master of CPM by a margin of 493 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kannur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Azhikode Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Azhikode constituency are: K. V. Sumesh of CPI(M), K. M. Shaji of IUML, K. Ranjith of BJP