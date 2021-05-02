Azhikode Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Azhikode Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

10. Azhikode (अजिक्कोड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Azhikode is part of 2. Kannur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.24%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,81,562 eligible electors, of which 84,241 were male, 97,319 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Azhikode in 2021 is 1155.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,72,757 eligible electors, of which 78,743 were male, 94,014 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,47,782 eligible electors, of which 64,760 were male, 83,022 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Azhikode in 2016 was 552. In 2011, there were 369.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K M Shaji of IUML won in this seat by defeating M V Nikesh Kumar of CPIM by a margin of 2,287 votes which was 1.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 44.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.M.Shaji of MUL won in this seat defeating M.Prakashan Master of CPIM by a margin of 493 votes which was 0.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 45.21% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 10. Azhikode Assembly segment of Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kannur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kannur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Azhikode are: K Ranjith (BJP), K M Shaji (IUML), K V Sumesh (CPIM), Abdul Jabbar K K (SDPOI), Resmi Ravi (SUCOIC), Pavithran Kurikkalot (IND), Prasad V P (IND), K M Shaji (Mamba) (IND), Sumesh M (Mauvery House) (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.89%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.93%, while it was 82.45% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 10. Azhikode constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 129. In 2011 there were 128 polling stations.

EXTENT:

10. Azhikode constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Azhikode, Chirakkal, Narath, Pallikkunnu, Pappinisseri, Puzhathi and Valapattanam Panchayats in Kannur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Azhikode is 80 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Azhikode is: 11°55’22.8"N 75°21’30.6"E.

