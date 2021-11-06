Baba CM Should Not Contest Elections As He is About to Leave: Akhilesh Yadav on Chief Minister Adityanath

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, has intensified his attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the State, saying Adityanath should not contest elections as he was about to leave. The SP chief said that his candidature will be decided by the party at the right time.

Giving reaction to the statement of the UP CM that he will contest from wherever his party says, SP chief said, “Baba Chief Minister should not contest elections now, he is about to leave. As far as my candidature is concerned, the party will decide from where and when I have to contest elections.”

Akhilesh Yadav in a recent interview with PTI had said that he will not be contesting the 2022 elections. The SP chief has never contested Assembly elections, he is currently an MP from Azamgarh.

Answering questions on the recent controversy of taking Jinnah’s name along with Mahatma Gandhi, the SP chief that BJP people should read books.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath had said, “I have always contested elections and I will contest from wherever the party will say. The party has a parliamentary board and it decides who will contest from where.”

Speaking to media on the occasion of the inauguration of Janwadi Party Socialist, an SP ally, office in Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh said, “Samajwadi Party and Janwadi Party Socialist demand for a caste-based census so that those ignored could get proper representation and respect.”

“Today the inflation is sky-rocketing, but the BJP thinks that people will vote for them if they reduce petrol and diesel prices by a few rupees. SP believes that even if they make the petrol prices zero then also people are going to throw out the BJP government in the 2022 UP Polls,” he said.

“As soon as the elections inch closer and they lose by-polls they started looking towards petrol and diesel, however, they still cannot see towards the big red coloured cylinder even now which is literally now out of reach of the common man. The principles of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia have been ignored by this government and the government is hell-bent on selling everything,” added Akhilesh.

The SP chief on the occasion also promised to install a statue of King Prithvi Raj Chauhan and said that even a museum will be built on the achievements and life of the king.

