1-min read

'Baba' CM Would've Been in His Mutt Had There Been No Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at Yogi

He said this in reply to CM Yogi’s statement that people would have been grazing the cattle of the upper castes had there been no constitution.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 22, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI photo).
Lucknow: Taking a jibe at Yogi Adityanath, chief of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav said he would have been at his mutt in Gorakhnath and would not have been the chief minister had there been no constitution.

He said this in reply to CM Yogi’s statement that people would have been ‘grazing the cattle of upper castes had there been no constitution’.

“Our Baba chief minister said that if there was no constitution then we would have been grazing cattle of the upper-caste people. However, I want to tell the Baba CM that the constitution laid down by Baba Saheb gave us our rights and powers. If there was no constitution or democracy then he would have been at his mutt and not at the chair of the Chief Minister.” CM Yogi is also the chief priest of the Gorakhnath mutt in Gorakhpur.

“A special course should be introduced for our chief minister by the Election Commission for speeches. EC should not stop the Baba from campaigning, as the more he campaigns the better our win will be,” Akhilesh added.

He also slammed the central government for holding Lok Sabha elections in the peak of summer. “The elections could have been held earlier. But the people in power were busy inaugurating projects and they are making us vote in this extreme heat,” he said.

Reacting to BJP’s ‘Mahamilawat’ jibe at the alliance, Akhilesh said “If the alliance of three parties is Mahamilawat, then what do they call the alliance of 38 parties? This is the alliance of poor and the farmers,” he said.

Without naming PM Modi, he attacked the Prime Minister, he said, “People who think alliance will be called off after May 23, I want to tell them that no power can stand in front of Gathbandhan and we have a long way to go.”
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
