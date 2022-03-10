Babaganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Babaganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Keshav Prasad (BJP), Girish Chandra (SP), Veena Rani (INC), Sushil Kumar (BSP), Ram Pratap Saroj (BJMP), Vijay Pal Saroj (LJPRV), Vinod Kumar (JDL), Vinod Kumar (IND), Sita Ram (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.01%, which is -3.05% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vinod Kumar of IND in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Babaganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.245 Babaganj (बाबागंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Babaganj is part of Kaushambi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,42,115 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,168 were male and 1,59,928 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Babaganj in 2019 was: 878 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,35,970 eligible electors, of which 1,64,361 were male,1,40,645 female and 80 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,81,898 eligible electors, of which 1,51,630 were male, 1,30,268 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Babaganj in 2017 was 51. In 2012, there were 189 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vinod Kumar of IND won in this seat defeating Pawan Kumar of BJP by a margin of 37,160 which was 22.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 52.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vinod Kumar of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahendra Kumar of BSP by a margin of 42,066 votes which was 29.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 49.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDL got the most number of votes in the 245 Babaganj Assembly segment of the 50. Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency. Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Babaganj are: Keshav Prasad (BJP), Girish Chandra (SP), Veena Rani (INC), Sushil Kumar (BSP), Ram Pratap Saroj (BJMP), Vijay Pal Saroj (LJPRV), Vinod Kumar (JDL), Vinod Kumar (IND), Sita Ram (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55.06%, while it was 50.1% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Babaganj went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.245 Babaganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 324. In 2012, there were 286 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.245 Babaganj comprises of the following areas of Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Kusuwapur (except Panchayats 2 Dewra, 11 Kasba Latifpur and 12 Pure Dhana Tikaria), KC 4 Babaganj (except Panchayat78 Asogi) and KC 5 Derwa of 2 Kunda Tehsil; Panchayats 83 Pure Basant Rai, 84 Veer Bhadrapur, 85 Mhasinpur, 86 Purmai Sultanpur, 87 Pure Fatte Singh, 88 Kalyanpur, 89 Dhigausi, 90 Dhingwas and 91 Ramgarh Raila of 4 Dhingwas KC of 1 Lalganj Tehsil.

Advertisement

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Babaganj constituency, which are: Rampur Khas, Bishwavnathganj, Kunda, Sirathu, Unchahar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Babaganj is approximately 564 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Babaganj is: 25°50’13.9"N 81°38’43.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Babaganj results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.