Babaleshwar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate M B Patil Wins

Live election result of 29 Babaleshwar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Babaleshwar MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:56 PM IST
Babaleshwar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bijapur district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bijapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,09,117 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,256 are male, 1,02,636 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 62%
Live Status INC M. B. Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC9833957.32%M. B. Patil
BJP6862440.00%Vijugouda S. Patil
NOTA17861.04%Nota
IND9250.54%Gayakawad Sambaji Krishna
AIMEP7780.45%Bhavaramma Shivanand Janavad
IND3080.18%Sangayya Sharanyya Marimath
IND2180.13%Sangappa Gurappa Indi
JSP(K)1610.09%Manjula Kishan Chawan
SHS1530.09%Sangayya Shankrayya Hiremath
IND1100.06%Mahadevi Daramappa Natikar
IND810.05%Laximbai Shivanand G Patil
IND770.04%Ravi Shivappa Padasalgi
IND40.00%Sunil Gorakhanath Katkar

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,355 votes (3.24%) securing 46.19% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.03%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,639 votes (15.25%) registering 50.9% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.46%.

Check the table below for Babaleshwar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)



