Baberu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Ajay Kumar of BJP Leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Baberu seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Simmi Burman (ASPKR), Samta Devi (BJMP), Ajay Kumar (BJP), Gajendra (INC), Ramchand Saras (CPI), Ramsevak Shukla (BSP), Vishambhar Singh (SP), Ashok Kumar (JAP), Jagrup Bhaskar (ASP), Jaypal (BSWP), Jiyalal Dhuriya (BSCP), Rajbahadur (RVLP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.58%, which is 1.44% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chandrapal Kushwaha of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.233 Baberu (बबेरू) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Baberu is part of Banda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.72% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,01,728 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,20,357 were male and 1,81,361 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baberu in 2019 was: 823 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,82,962 eligible electors, of which 1,81,114 were male,1,46,750 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,982 eligible electors, of which 1,72,323 were male, 1,33,650 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baberu in 2017 was 265. In 2012, there were 539 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chandrapal Kushwaha of BJP won in this seat defeating Kiran Yadav of BSP by a margin of 22,301 which was 11.5% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.29% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vishambhar Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Brij Mohan Singh of BSP by a margin of 1,148 votes which was 0.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 24.24% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 233 Baberu Assembly segment of the 48. Banda Lok Sabha constituency. R.K. Singh Patel of BJP won the Banda Parliament seat defeating Shyama Charan Gupta of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.14%, while it was 56.32% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Baberu went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.233 Baberu Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 337. In 2012, there were 303 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.233 Baberu comprises of the following areas of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Baberu Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Baberu constituency, which are: Tindwari, Ayah Shah, Khaga, Chitrakoot, Naraini, Banda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Baberu is approximately 1216 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baberu is: 25°32’43.4"N 80°46’36.8"E.

