Babina Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Babina seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dasharath Singh Rajpoot (BSP), Rani Devi (JAP), Yashpal Singh Yadav (SP), Rajeev Singh (Parichha) (BJP), Hareeom (IND), Chandra Shekher Tiwari (INC), Keshav Singh (ASPKR), Ramsingh Pal (RSP), Shiroman Singh Rajpoot (SHS), Jayram Pal (IND), Rajkumar (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.55%, which is -0.65% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajeev Singh &Quot;Parichha&Quot; of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Babina results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.222 Babina (बबीना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. Babina is part of Jhansi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.18%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.05%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 317814 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,74,065 were male and 1,43,743 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Babina in 2019 was: 826 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,86,459 eligible electors, of which 1,75,133 were male,1,48,295 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,89,902 eligible electors, of which 1,57,117 were male, 1,32,778 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Babina in 2017 was 184. In 2012, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajeev Singh &Quot;Parichha&Quot; of BJP won in this seat defeating Yashpal Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 16,837 which was 7.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Krishna Pal Singh Rajpoot of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chandrapal Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 6,955 votes which was 3.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 34.18% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 222 Babina Assembly segment of the 46. Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Sharma of BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat defeating Shyam Sundar Singh of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Babina are: Dasharath Singh Rajpoot (BSP), Rani Devi (JAP), Yashpal Singh Yadav (SP), Rajeev Singh (Parichha) (BJP), Hareeom (IND), Chandra Shekher Tiwari (INC), Keshav Singh (ASPKR), Ramsingh Pal (RSP), Shiroman Singh Rajpoot (SHS), Jayram Pal (IND), Rajkumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.2%, while it was 68.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Babina went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.222 Babina Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 349. In 2012, there were 330 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.222 Babina comprises of the following areas of Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Baragoan, 2 Jhansi, 3 Raksa, 4 Babina, Forest Area, Baragaon Nagar Panchayat, Baruwa Sagar MB, Jhansi CB, Jhansi Rly.Set. ITS and Babina CB of 5 Jhansi Tehsil; KC 2 Chirgaon and Chirgaon Municipal Board of 1 Moth Tehsil; Panchayats 4 Bamanwan, 5 Bangri Bangra, 13 Kukar Gaon, 15 Luhar Gaon Ghat and 19 Ram Pura of 1 Baghera KC of 3 Tahrauli Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Babina constituency, which are: Jhansi Nagar, Lalitpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Datia, Niwari and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Babina is approximately 1273 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Babina is: 25°23’00.2"N 78°33’44.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Babina results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.