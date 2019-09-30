Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt Among 78 Candidates to Fight Haryana Polls on BJP Ticket, Khattar Gets Karnal Again

While Dutt will contest from Barauda, Phogat will fight polls from Dadri. In the same list, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been picked to fight elections from Karnal once again.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt Among 78 Candidates to Fight Haryana Polls on BJP Ticket, Khattar Gets Karnal Again
BJP Working President JP Nadda and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pose for a photograph with the wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat after they joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and woman wrestler Babita Phogat were among 78 candidates named by BJP for Haryana assembly elections to be held across on October 21.

While Dutt will contest from Barauda, Phogat will fight polls from Dadri. In the same list, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been picked to fight elections from Karnal once again. Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has been named BJP candidate from Tohana.

The announcement comes a day after BJP held the Central Election Committee meeting to finalise its candidates for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, deliberated for several hours with other CEC members and leaders from the two states to finalise names of candidates.

Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis, the chief ministers of Haryana and Maharashtra respectively, remain the face of the BJP in the polls with the party confident of retaining power riding on the back of Modi's popularity, "public support" to the Centre's decision to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the achievements of its state governments.

Here's the complete first list of BJP for Haryana assembly elections:

BJP-List-1

BJP-List-2

BJP-List-3

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram