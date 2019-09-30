New Delhi: Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and woman wrestler Babita Phogat were among 78 candidates named by BJP for Haryana assembly elections to be held across on October 21.

While Dutt will contest from Barauda, Phogat will fight polls from Dadri. In the same list, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been picked to fight elections from Karnal once again. Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has been named BJP candidate from Tohana.

The announcement comes a day after BJP held the Central Election Committee meeting to finalise its candidates for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, deliberated for several hours with other CEC members and leaders from the two states to finalise names of candidates.

Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis, the chief ministers of Haryana and Maharashtra respectively, remain the face of the BJP in the polls with the party confident of retaining power riding on the back of Modi's popularity, "public support" to the Centre's decision to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the achievements of its state governments.

Here's the complete first list of BJP for Haryana assembly elections:

