Babri Demolition Verdict: People Know How Law Was Brazenly Broken in Dec 1992, Says AIMPLB Cleric

The CBI special court on Wednesday gave its verdict in the 28-year-old Babri Masjid demolition case in Ayodhya, acquitting all the 32 accused. The court said the CBI could not produce sufficient evidence against any of the accused.

Reacting to the judgment, All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said Muslims of the country have always been respectful of court judgments and will continue to do so.

"Everybody knows that the law was brazenly broken in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Even the Supreme Court had termed the demolition of Babri Masjid as a criminal incident," he said. "Although who is criminal and who is not it is up to the courts to decide, on this decision of the court Muslim organisations will decide whether to appeal or not and whether there will be any benefit to this appeal."

Meanwhile, a person who had registered the first FIR in Babri case and litigant Haji Mahboob claimed people like former UP Governor Kalyan Singh have accepted their role in the demolition and still the courts could not find evidence against them.

In September 2019, Singh had appeared in court and later told reporters: “Demolition of the structure was not a conspiracy but the result of the suppressed religious faith of crores of people.”

Before that, he had told reporters that it was “a proud moment” for him.

Senior lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said the decision will be challenged in the High Court.