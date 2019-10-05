Take the pledge to vote

'Babuji Dheere Chalna': Gautam Gambhir's Dig at Kejriwal After Delhi CM Vows to Rid Roads of Potholes

Gautam Gambhir — the BJP MP from East Delhi — improvised Geeta Dutt's 1954 clasic 'Babuji Dheere Chalna' to take a dig at Kejriwal after he launched a programme to rid the Capital’s roads of potholes.

News18.com

October 5, 2019

File photo of Gautam Gambhir. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a 'musical' dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party chief launched a programme to rid the Capital’s roads of potholes.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that the Public Works Department, which is under his government, is responsible for upkeep of a few roads that see the maximum traffic.

“To erase any inconvenience to the public on the roads due to rain, this campaign is being carried out. For the first time roads are being inspected on such a large scale,” the Delhi CM tweeted.

Fifty MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party will inspect 20-25 km of roads maintained by the PWD. "The MLAs will take photos of potholes and upload their locations and details on an app," Kejriwal said.

The announcement, however, invited a response from Gambhir — the BJP MP from East Delhi — who improvised Geeta Dutt's 1954 clasic "Babuji Dheere Chalna" to take a dig at Kejriwal.

The decision to repair roads comes ahead of the Delhi elections next year for which the AAP has been highlighting the steps taken by the Delhi government to improve education and healthcare in the national capital.

In 2015, AAP swept the Delhi election winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP took all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

