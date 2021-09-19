Babul Supriyo a 'Political Tourist' Whose Exit Won't Affect BJP, Says Dilip Ghosh as Singer Changes Tune

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo’s entry into TMC after pledging retirement from active politics has created a stir in the political circles with many BJP leaders criticizing the minister’s move.

Joining the bandwagon was also BJP state president Dilip Ghosh who took a jibe at Babul Supriyo stating that the former BJP leader was a political tourist whose presence in and exit from the party did not affect BJP.

Babul Supriyo, who announced his retirement from ‘politics’ only two months before, joined Trinamool Congress on Saturday, saying that he got a ‘huge opportunity ‘in the West Bengal’s ruling dispensation.

His entry was hailed by many TMC leaders who felt that the shift is only the beginning of a pattern and that more such moves are in the pipeline.

“Many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with the BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. Wait and watch, ” Kunal Ghosh told news agency ANI, adding that the process will continue.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Supriyo said that his decision to make the shift took place in the last four days when he spoke to TMC leader Derek O’Brien regarding his daughter’s school and later to TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek.

“Huge trust and faith were entrusted upon me. I will resign from the MP’s post from Asansol. I will play by the rule book. I will meet Didi (Banerjee) on Monday. I didn’t expect this development. It was an unexpected opportunity,” Supriyo told Hindustan Times.

Tensions first started brewing early in July when Babul Supriyo took to Facebook to write a post related to him being ‘asked’ to resign following the Union cabinet reshuffle. Although the former BJP leader had later clarified any controversy regarding his choice of word, BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh criticized the minister for his outbursts stating that none of the 12 ministers who resigned made such comments about the saffron party and that one should have faith in the due process.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition from the BJP, Suvendu Adhikari hailed Supriyo as his ‘good friend’ and said that he should have informed the state opposition party before deciding to depart while also clarifying that the former’s exit is ‘not a loss for BJP’.

Babul Supriyo’s entry into TMC also comes as a shock since he showed his support for BJP’s Bhabanipur by-poll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal only a few weeks before and was also picked up as the saffron party’s top 20 star campaigners for the upcoming polls.

