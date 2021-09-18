'Leaving Politics Wasn't Drama': Babul Supriyo, Ex-Minister and BJP Leader, Joins TMC; Quits as Lok Sabha MP

BJP leader and former Union minister Bahul Supriyo joined Mamata Banerjee‘s Trinamool Congress on Saturday in the presence of party general secretary Abhishesk Banerjee, and member of the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien. He also quit as Lok Sabha MP.

After joining the party Supriyo said in a press conference, “I will play by the rule book and by the ethical book. I will meet Mamata Banerjee on Monday."

Supriyo said that everything happened in the last three days. “I said it severa times that I will leave politics from core of my heart. There is no politics of revenge. I’m very excited to start work in the TMC. Leaving politics wasn’t a drama."

The former Union minister of state also said, “Didi (Mamat Banerjee) and Abhishek have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I’ve come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible."

The official Twitter handle of the Trinamool Congress tweeted saying, “Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family. We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him!"

Looks like Supriyo changed his mind about politics as the latest development comes two months after he had said in a tweet that he would quit politics. Supriyo he was denied a berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle. On July 31, he had tweeted saying, ‘Alvida. Am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!

“I have stayed for too long… I will leave my house (govt allotted residence) within one month. Resigning from my MP post too," the former union minister had said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Home Ministry, through an order, had reduced the security category of Babul Supriyo from the ‘Z’ to ‘Y’ category.

Sources told News18 that the reduction in security was done on the basis of an internal threat perception report. The Central Reserve Police Force, which is responsible to give security cover, has initiated the process of reduction of his guard.

While Supriyo had said he would quit politics altogether, he continued as a member of Parliament.

Supriyo, a singer-turned-politician, joined the BJP in 2014, and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Asansol constituency in West Bengal. In 2019, Supriyo defeated TMC star candidate Moon Moon Sen from the same constituency. He has been a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Supriyo contested the 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal from the Tollyganj assembly constituency, but lost the elections.

