Babul Supriyo Justifies Resignation: 'When There is Smoke There Must be Fire Somewhere'

Union Minister Babul Supriyo has resigned from his post but not before clarifying why he did so. The former Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change was BJP’s strongman in the state of Bengal till May 2, 2021. After that he became BJP’s face of unsuccessful campaign in the state; moreover, his clamour in Delhi also got reduced. His rare public appearance came just a day before his resignation where his ministry signed a joint communication with the ministry of tribal affairs.

Meanwhile he has resigned and wrote a post on Facebook where he said that he is satisfied to give all his might in the service of Asansol—his Loksabha constituency from where he won two back-to-back elections.

“I am extremely happy that I go today without a spot of corruption on me, having served my constituency with all my might and having enjoyed their coincidence when Asansol voted me back as their MP once again, with triple the margin in 2019 again," he wrote in a long Facebook post.

“Yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere. Not being able to take phone calls of my friends in the media who care for me hence let me spell it out myself..Yes, I have resigned from the Council Of Ministers !! (As I had framed it earlier, “Asked to resign” may not be the right way to put it)" Babul wrote with many smileys.

“My bestest of wishes to my colleagues, whose names I can’t spell out but by now everyone is aware, will be sworn in as Hon’ble Ministers from Bengal. I am surely SAD for myself but very HAPPY for them. More power to all of them," he wrote.

Babul Supriyo went onto win his very first Lok Sabha elections from Asansol constituency in 2014. He even won with better numbers five years later. Riding high on success, he chose to fight the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021 where he was beaten by the incumbent from Kolkata’s Tollygunj Assembly seat. Even senior leader Kailash Vijaywargiya conceded that Supriyo losing the election was surprising.

