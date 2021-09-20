Babul Supriyo Meets Mamata: 'Had a Good Discussion, Touched by Didi's Warmth'

Former union minister Babul Supriyo, who joined the Trinamool Congress last week, met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. Supriyo, the BJP MP from Asansol, visited state secretariat Nabanna to meet Banerjee.

“It was great meeting ‘Didi’. We had a very good discussion. I thanked her for giving me an opportunity to work for Bengal and serve the people. I am really touched by the affection and warmth of ‘Didi’ and Abhishek Banerjee," he told reporters after the meeting. Asked about his role in the TMC, Supriyo said it was for the party to decide.

“I have nothing to say about it. It is for the party and our supremo Mamata Banerjee to decide. It is her prerogative," he said. This was Supriyo’s first meeting with Banerjee after he joined the TMC on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here