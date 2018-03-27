Babul Supriyo Meets Bengal Governor Over Navami Procession Violence, Accuses Mamata of Appeasement

BJP MP Babul Supriyo met West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi on Tuesday evening to apprise him of the situation in Ranigunj in Burdwan district, where clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession on Monday killing one person.The MP, while speaking to media, complained about the police inaction.“I visited Ranigunj. Why did the police not control the situation when the incident was taking place? Why did they reach the spot after the incident took place? If Section 144 had to be imposed, why was it imposed on Tuesday and why not a day earlier?”Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with the clashes and Section 144 has been imposed in the area.Supriyo lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for indulging in “appeasement politics”.“This dirty appeasement politics which Mamata has done in the name of change is worrying. Many people could lose their lives. It is the general public that will be affected. Forget about the minority, humanity is at stake,” said Babul Supriyo.Mamata left for Delhi on Monday evening which was again criticised by Supriyo.“At a time when there is such a tense situation in her state, Mamata chose to be in Delhi,” said Supriyo.Babul Supriyo also spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who, in turn, assured the MP he would speak to the DG Police to take stock of the situation on ground.Babul pointed out that law and order is a State subject and that the Centre can mobilise central forces only after receiving a report from the state government.