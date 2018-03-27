English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Babul Supriyo Meets Bengal Governor Over Navami Procession Violence, Accuses Mamata of Appeasement
BJP MP Babul Supriyo met West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi on Tuesday evening to apprise him of the situation in Ranigunj in Burdwan district, where clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession on Monday killing one person.
File photo of Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: BJP MP Babul Supriyo met West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi on Tuesday evening to apprise him of the situation in Ranigunj in Burdwan district, where clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession on Monday killing one person.
The MP, while speaking to media, complained about the police inaction.
“I visited Ranigunj. Why did the police not control the situation when the incident was taking place? Why did they reach the spot after the incident took place? If Section 144 had to be imposed, why was it imposed on Tuesday and why not a day earlier?”
Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with the clashes and Section 144 has been imposed in the area.
Supriyo lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for indulging in “appeasement politics”.
“This dirty appeasement politics which Mamata has done in the name of change is worrying. Many people could lose their lives. It is the general public that will be affected. Forget about the minority, humanity is at stake,” said Babul Supriyo.
Mamata left for Delhi on Monday evening which was again criticised by Supriyo.
“At a time when there is such a tense situation in her state, Mamata chose to be in Delhi,” said Supriyo.
Babul Supriyo also spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who, in turn, assured the MP he would speak to the DG Police to take stock of the situation on ground.
Babul pointed out that law and order is a State subject and that the Centre can mobilise central forces only after receiving a report from the state government.
Also Watch
The MP, while speaking to media, complained about the police inaction.
“I visited Ranigunj. Why did the police not control the situation when the incident was taking place? Why did they reach the spot after the incident took place? If Section 144 had to be imposed, why was it imposed on Tuesday and why not a day earlier?”
Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with the clashes and Section 144 has been imposed in the area.
Supriyo lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for indulging in “appeasement politics”.
“This dirty appeasement politics which Mamata has done in the name of change is worrying. Many people could lose their lives. It is the general public that will be affected. Forget about the minority, humanity is at stake,” said Babul Supriyo.
Mamata left for Delhi on Monday evening which was again criticised by Supriyo.
“At a time when there is such a tense situation in her state, Mamata chose to be in Delhi,” said Supriyo.
Babul Supriyo also spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who, in turn, assured the MP he would speak to the DG Police to take stock of the situation on ground.
Babul pointed out that law and order is a State subject and that the Centre can mobilise central forces only after receiving a report from the state government.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'ScoutMe' to Help AIFF Unearth Talented Footballers in India
- Government Treats Cinema As Publicity Tool: Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Did Deepika Padukone Just Take a Dig at Salman Khan With This Comment?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony