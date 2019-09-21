Babul Supriyo Threatens Defamation Case Against CPM's Md Salim for Accusing Him of Sexist Remarks

Kolkata: Two days after Union Minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled by students of the Jadavpur University (JU), the incident took an ugly turn after CPI(M) leader Md Salim tweeted that the BJP leader had made sexist remarks and asked the gilrs why they were wearing 'skimpy' clothes and what they come to university for. Reacting to the allegations, Babul Supriyo said he will file a defamation case against Salim.

“He went on to tell a girl to join him in his room and he will show her who he really was!” his tweet reads further.

“The Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change #BabulSupriyo is shy enough to spare a single tweet on the ongoing #GlobalClimateStrike but he’s quite comfortable in addressing students as ‘Suar Ka Baccha’ (Son of a Pig). Shame!” Salim’s another tweet reads.

Babul reacted to Salim’s tweet and responded, “I will file a defamation case against this loser Salim, who people threw out from the constituency. He has to prove his charge or pay the price. I need not defend myself against filthy losers like him.. it’s nauseating & below my dignity.. my lawyers will deal with him.”

Salim was the MP from Raiganj seat in 2014 but in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls he suffered a massive setback after BJP’s Debasree Chaudhuri won the seat after having secured 5,11,652 votes.

On September 19, Babul Supriyo was shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at JU where he had gone to address a seminar organised by the ABVP. Supriyo claimed that the protesting students tried to ‘provoke him by openly calling themselves Naxals’.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who reached the varsity around 6.50 pm to meet the higher authorities and to rescue Supriyo, also faced stiff resistance from the students who refused to allow the minister to leave the campus.

This is for the first time in the history of JU, when a Governor personally intervened to rescue a union minister.

Later, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee - who also holds the portfolio of state education ministry – issued a statement, which reads, “This is most unfortunate and shocking that our Governor, the custodian of the Constitution of the state, without informing the elected government went to the so-called rescue of the BJP leader from Jadavpur University.”

Governor responded by saying Chatterjee’s statement is ‘unfortunate’ and he visited JU after exhausting all avenues.

