English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Babul Supriyo’s Car Vandalised in Bengal, EC Asks Why He Was Inside Polling Booth
Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked.
The rear windshield of Supriyo’s car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199 in Asansol.
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP MP and union minister Babu Supriyo was caught in poll violence in Asansol on Monday as his car was vandalised after he had a heated argument with polling officials inside the booth.
Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked. The rear windshield of Supriyo’s car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199.
The BJP MP was involved in a verbal spat with polling officers over his claims of incidents of booth capturing. Supriyo alleged that TMC workers had barred BJP’s polling agents from entering the polling stations.
He said he had decided to head to the polling booths after receiving early reports of clashes.
"I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country," the minister said.
However, an EC official said by and large, polling has so far been peaceful.
"There are reports of small incidents of violence from some booths which were addressed immediately. Our officials and forces are monitoring the situation in Asansol," the official told said.
"We have sought a report from the presiding officer about what Babul Supriyo was doing inside the booth," he added.
Both the TMC and the BJP have sent delegations to the Election Commission, accusing the other party of instigating violence.
In a series of tweets, Supriyo alleged “violence and brutal intimidation” on part of TMC workers and claimed that polling booths in Damra, Chittaranjan and Raniganj had been captured and BJP polling agents had been chased off.
Supriyo is seeking re-election from Asansol and he is up against TMC’s Moon Moon Sen in the constituency.
Eight seats in West Bengal — Asansol, Birbhum, Berhampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Burdawan East, Burdawan-Durgapur and Bolpur — are in the poll fray in Phase 4.
Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked. The rear windshield of Supriyo’s car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199.
The BJP MP was involved in a verbal spat with polling officers over his claims of incidents of booth capturing. Supriyo alleged that TMC workers had barred BJP’s polling agents from entering the polling stations.
He said he had decided to head to the polling booths after receiving early reports of clashes.
"I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country," the minister said.
However, an EC official said by and large, polling has so far been peaceful.
"There are reports of small incidents of violence from some booths which were addressed immediately. Our officials and forces are monitoring the situation in Asansol," the official told said.
"We have sought a report from the presiding officer about what Babul Supriyo was doing inside the booth," he added.
Both the TMC and the BJP have sent delegations to the Election Commission, accusing the other party of instigating violence.
In a series of tweets, Supriyo alleged “violence and brutal intimidation” on part of TMC workers and claimed that polling booths in Damra, Chittaranjan and Raniganj had been captured and BJP polling agents had been chased off.
Supriyo is seeking re-election from Asansol and he is up against TMC’s Moon Moon Sen in the constituency.
Eight seats in West Bengal — Asansol, Birbhum, Berhampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Burdawan East, Burdawan-Durgapur and Bolpur — are in the poll fray in Phase 4.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
Saturday 27 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Friday 26 April , 2019 Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Bollywood Voted for Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Style
- Ranbir Kapoor Rides Piggyback on Abhishek Bachchan During Football Match, Read Here
- From Akshay Kumar to Sunny Leone, Bollywood Celebs Who Cannot Vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019
- US Safety Watchdog FAA Knew About Boeing 737 Max’s MCAS Problem Before Lion Air Crash - Report
- Arya Stark is the Ultimate Hero of Game of Thrones, Declares Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results