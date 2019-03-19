English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Babul Supriyo’s Poll Jingle Not Music to TMC’s Ears, Police Case Filed Against BJP MP
The song by Babul Supriyo, which was released a few days ago, accuses the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of corruption and theft in strong overtones.
File photo of Babul Supriyo. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: A police complaint was lodged against BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Tuesday for making derogatory statements against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) through his campaign jingle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Gourav Gupta, secretary of the Paschim Bardhaman Student’s Library Coordination Committee, in his FIR said: “The song is malicious and derogatory in nature and damages the reputation of Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee.”
The song, which was released a few days ago, accuses the Bengal CM of corruption and theft in strong overtones. The song also talks about the rise of the BJP in the state with expressions such as “the lotus flower will bloom in the state” and “Trinamool is not wanted anymore”.
“Phutbe ebar padma phool, Bangla chado Trinamool. Ey Trinamool ar na. Didi pore Hawai Choti, bhaiyera sobai cotipati. Ey Trinamool ar na (The lotus flower will bloom now, leave Bengal Trinamool. We don’t want this Trinamool anymore. Didi wears hawai chappal, her brothers are crorepatis. We don’t want this Trinamool anymore),” the song goes.
Similarly, another portion of the song talks about Banerjee’s house in Kalighat, calling it a "house of thieves”.
An unfazed Supriyo, however, said he was not concerned about the complaint as he has merely painted the true picture through his words. “TMC’s image in the state is tarnished, have I said anything different?” he asked.
Supriyo is pitted against TMC candidate and actress Moon Moon Sen, the incumbent MP from Bankura. He is confident the developmental work undertaken by him in his constituency in the last five years will work in his favour and win the confidence of voters.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
