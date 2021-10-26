Baby Kidnap Case Rocks Kerala Assembly; Opposition Terms it 'Honour Crime'

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heated arguments and protests as the opposition UDF raised the issue of a ruling CPI(M) leader putting up his grand child for adoption without the knowledge of his daughter, terming it as one of the most heinous “honour crimes" reported in the state.

Anupama S Chandran, daughter of CPI(M) Peroorkada area committee member, has accused her parents of having taken away her newborn child forcibly from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against the family members. A case has been registered against her parents - CPI(M) leaders PS Jayachandran, a local committee member, and Smitha James, a party member. The 24-year-old alleges that her father had used his political connections and the police did not register a case till October 18.

Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader and Vadakara legislator K K Rema, an arch critic of the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, sought notice for the adjournment motion on behalf of the opposition. “Kerala is deeply pained with how a three-day-old child was separated from the mother. This crime is among the most chilling and heinous that we have seen. We have heard of ‘dishonour crimes’. This is nothing short of a ‘dishonour crime’; not only by the family, but conducted with assistance from the state machinery and ruling party leaders," Rema said.

The leader asked for a judicial probe in the matter, and questioned why a police FIR was filed six months after the complaint. Women and Child Welfare Minister Veena George said that a detailed probe has been ordered and the report will be ready in three weeks.

“In the investigations till now, we have understood that all rules were followed. Even a case for adoption was taken to the family court and the hearing completed. It was at this time that Anupama’s issue came before us. We went before the court seeking a stay and informed of the situation," she said.

The minister said the state government is very clear in their stand. “If mother can raise the child, the child must be with the mother. We will take all steps for this. The final decision is with the court now. The complaints to the Chief Minister were forwarded to the concerned police station. After an initial probe into the case, the police called and advised the mother to go the legal way and move the court," she said.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said the Minister was trying to whitewash all actions of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. “The grandparents handed over the child to Kerala State Council for child welfare, then how is it that it’s been recorded that the child was found in the cradle. A boy child was registered as a female and advertised as Malala. How did this happen?" he said.

Satheeshan added that despite knocking at all doors, the mother had received no response. “You all are Left but your response has been far right in this case. It has been very conservative. This is a conspiracy. It’s not one crime, it’s a series of crime. Isn’t CM the Chairman of kerala state council for child welfare. Shouldn’t his office had probed all details when a complaint reached him? But instead everything has been left to the party," he said.

