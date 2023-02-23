Back Benches, Less Time to Speak: Budget Session Promises 'Maha' Drama With Sena-Uddhav Face-Off

After the Election Commission’s order declared the Eknath Shinde camp to be the original Shiv Sena and gave them the official symbol of the bow and arrow, the faction and its ally BJP are planning to corner the Uddhav Thackeray camp — known as Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SUBT) — in the upcoming budget session of Maharashtra assembly from February 27.

The Shiv Sena’s National Executive on February 21 in Mumbai had passed a resolution to form a three-member committee to be chaired by Dada Bhuse, a minister in the state cabinet and close aide of chief minister Eknath Shinde. The committee will monitor anti-party activities by Shiv Sena MLAs and leaders and decide on disciplinary action against them.

Even though the Uddhav Thackeray faction has got a breather from the court, chief whip of Shiv Sena Bharat Gogawale said: “We respect the court’s order and will never go against it. However, the protection that the court has granted them is for the time being. We will follow the instructions and then call a meeting of our leaders. If our leadership decides to issue a whip, all Shiv Sena MLAs have to follow.”

State assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, while speaking to the media, said: “As per records of state assembly, Shiv Sena legislative party is the only party and there is no other faction. I have not got any application from anyone claiming they are a different group than Shiv Sena. Hence, one legislative party can have only one group leader and one whip.”

Sources within the Sena said there is a possibility that leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray faction will be given seats at the back in the upcoming session. They may also get less time to speak on the budget as the duration is allotted as per party and seniority.

For the Eknath Shinde faction, changing the signatory authority will now be on the agenda since they have already received the possession of the party office which was with the Uddhav Thackeray faction before the EC order.

Thackeray, while talking about the Shinde camp trying to take over the signatory authority, said at a press conference: “If anyone tries to lay claim to party fund and properties, we will fight that battle in court.”​

