Back from Srinagar Visit, Sitaram Yechury Says Situation in Valley Contrary to Govt's Claims

New Delhi: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who returned to Delhi from Srinagar on Friday, contested the government's claims about the situation in the state and claimed that he was not allowed to speak to anyone. "We were not allowed to meet anyone else so there was no way to assess the situation. But from what I could see on the roads, the situation is not what the government claims," he said.

Yechury visited Srinagar on Thursday to meet ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami after the Supreme Court rejected the Centre's contention that his visit may endanger the situation in the state. "We met Tarigami twice, on Thursday and Friday morning. Friday's visit was with the doctors," Yechury told News18.

"The administration wanted us to leave on Thursday evening but we stayed back. We were kept in a guest house and not allowed to meet anyone or even leave the premises. On Friday morning, we were escorted to the airport and kept away from people to ensure we could not talk to anyone. The situation there is definitely not what the government claims," he added.

In accordance with the apex court's direction, the CPM leader will submit an affidavit about what transpired in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking about the restrictions in the Valley, he said: "I was not permitted to gather any information. From comrade Yusuf's place of stay, we were escorted heavily to one of the guest houses where we stayed the night. But what appeared is completely contrary to the claims that are being made. Whatever I have seen and whatever has been our experience, I will submit that in SC.”

On being asked about the health condition of Tarigami, who has been under house arrest since August 5, Yechury said: "He continues to be under treatment in the supervision of doctors. The line of treatment and diagnosis was being done under the supervision of AIIMS."

Yechury added, "Tarigami is with his family. He is confined in his house. Neither can he leave his house, nor can anyone visit him."

The Left leader also alleged that they were asked to return on Thursday without having met the doctors with whom they were to discuss the ailing leader's condition in order to be able to submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court. "We were told that since you have already met him, we will take you back to the airport. The order says clearly, 'under medical supervision' ...a doctor should be there so that we can discuss and be able to go back and submit an affidavit to the SC," he said.

"We stayed back in the night. The doctors were called in the morning. His regular doctor was also present. We discussed his condition. And on the basis of that, I will now submit an affidavit to the SC."

