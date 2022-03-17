Back to Training: RSS to Restart Shiksha Vargs in April after 2-year Gap due to Covid Crisis

After a gap of two years, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will recommence its Shiksha Varg (training camps) divided into the Pratham (first), Dwitiya (second), and Tritiya (third) Varg sessions for its cadre in April.

The organisation kept the exercise on hold due to the Covid protocols put in place by governments.

While the first training session will begin in April, the third session will be in May.

The significance of this exercise can be gauged from the fact that in 2018, the RSS had late President Pranab Mukherjee as its chief guest on the completion of the Tritiya Varg. At the culmination of the third training module, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat too addresses those shortlisted and who have completed the training.

The Sangh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological mentor, had recently stated that it has been able to reach only 50 per cent mandals (local government areas), but it will work to attain 100 per cent reach before it celebrates its 100 years in 2025.

These ‘vargs’, or short training modules, are significant as it is here that the Sangh will get its Swayamsevaks (volunteers) and Pracharaks (disseminators), who dedicate their lives for the works assigned to them by the organisation.

The RSS has branched up the nation into 45 prants (provinces) and 11 kshetras (areas). The first and second training sessions are organised for 20 days, whereas the third is for 25 days. While the first Shiksha Varg gets people selected at the prant level, the second Shiksha Varg is organised at the kshetra level.

While the Shiksha Vargs will be commenced in different states, the Tritiya Shiksha Varg takes place in Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters is.

A senior Sangh functionary said that with Covid cases reduced significantly, the organisation is ready to hold the Shiksha Vargs.

“We will be beginning the Shiksha Vargs from April and the culmination of the third Varg will take place in June. We are finalising the details and there is a lot of enthusiasm as it is happening after a gap of two years. I believe we have strong defences against Covid and thus the decision to organise the Shiksha Varg is taken," the functionary informed.

