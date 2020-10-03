'Backstabbing': Vikasheel Insan Party Quits Bihar's Grand Alliance after Tejashwi's Announcement

Shortly after Bihar's opposition Grand Alliance announced that it had reached a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni's Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) quit the formation, saying he did not get "a respectable offer".

According to the formula, the RJD, which is spearheading the opposition coalition, will contest on 144 seats in the 243-strong assembly. The Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday it would accommodate Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) in its quota of 144 seats, which is likely to have been the reason for Sahni's departure from the Grand Alliance.

"What is happening with us right now is somewhere backstabbing. I am going out of this alliance and will address media tomorrow," VIP chief Sahni said after the press conference.

Meanwhile, the Congress has been offered 70 seats, besides contesting the by-poll to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, while CPI-(M) and CPI have been given four and six seats, respectively. CPI-ML will contest on 19 seats.

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- first on October 28, second on November 3 and the third on November 7 -- while counting of all votes will take place on November 10.