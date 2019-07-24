Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bad Roads, Irregular Water Supply: Goa Congress Workers' Unique Way to Deliver Message

After offering Chief Engineer of the PWD Umesh Kulkarni a bouquet of flowers, a shawl and a coconut, the party workers said they hoped that this would do needful.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18@vinivdvc

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Bad Roads, Irregular Water Supply: Goa Congress Workers' Unique Way to Deliver Message
Goa Congress workers give a bouquet to the chief engineer of the PWD on Wednesday. (News18)
Mumbai: In an innovative protest against bad roads in certain stretches of the state and irregular water supply, functionaries of the Congress’ Goa unit on Wednesday felicitated the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) Umesh Kulkarni. After offering Kulkarni a bouquet of flowers, a shawl and a coconut, the party workers said they hoped that this would do needful.

Amarnath Panjikar of Goa Congress told News18, “We demanded that traffic condition between Agassaim and Cortalim be improved. Work of the highway is so substandard that many people have lost their lives. There are accidents every day. There are no signages, signboards or reflection tapes. No safety measures are in place. Potholes on the stretch are life-threatening. And the contractor is not afraid of anyone."

"The administration does not entertain any complaints. We have been frustrated for two years now. Despite the chief minister’s assurance and PWD minister’s visit, nothing has happened yet.” The Congress leader said that as the officials did not pay heed to complaints, they thought of coming up with the unique way to put the point across.

“He assured us of holding a joint inspections with officials, contractors, engineers, local representatives and Congress office-bearers within two days. He also promised to repair all the highway expansion service roads and put in place signages and signboards. He said that reflection tapes and other safety measures will be installed within a fortnight,” Panjikar said.

The party workers also raised the issue of contaminated and irregular water supply in Bardez and other parts of Goa and sought an end to the problem.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

