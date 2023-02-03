Badals Lift 2022 Punjab Loss Cloud: To Continue Tie-Up With Mayawati to Fly High in 2024 LS Polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is contemplating continuing its tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to revive its sagging fortunes in next year’s Lok Sabha elections, even though together they were decimated in last year’s state assembly elections.

The indications came when SAD leaders Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal met BSP Supremo Mayawati in Delhi on Thursday to discuss what insiders say was the alliance and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the context of Punjab.

After the meeting Mayawati tweeted: “Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and the top leadership of the Bahujan Samaj Party held a meeting in Delhi today to discuss the strategy regarding the strengthening of the old alliance and better coordination in the next Lok Sabha general elections in Punjab. The meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere and the conversation was beneficial.”

Describing the BSP-SAD alliance as dependable, she said the people were looking at it.

1.शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रमुख श्री सुखवीर सिंह बादल व बहुजन समाज पार्टी के शीर्ष नेतृत्व की आज दिल्ली में हुई बैठक में पंजाब में अगले लोकसभा आमचुनाव में पुराने आपसी गठबंधन की मज़बूती व बेहतर तालमेल आदि के सम्बंध में सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में आगे की रणनीति पर लाभकारी बातचीत।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 2, 2023

Wishing Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal good health and a long life, Mayawati said his contribution to building and strengthening the SAD-BSP alliance was commendable. His blessings to the alliance remained as strong as ever, she said.

On the ground, SAD sources said that the two were inching towards an agreement for the LS polls. Party insiders said that the debacle in the assembly polls were more on account of local factors which weighed heavily in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “The general elections are a different ball game and the two fighting it together can help transfer of votes to each other which can give the alliance a good chance,” said a senior SAD leader.

Thank you Behan @Mayawati ji for the delightful lunch & warmth with which you hosted it.Thanks indeed for making us feel we are family. It was great to have our shared vision abt the people re-emphasised. Have conveyed your regards & best wishes to Badal sahab for his well being. pic.twitter.com/jZs3g73yzm— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 2, 2023

The party is also contemplating a joint candidate for the bypolls to the Jalandhar constituency which has fallen vacant after the death of Congress leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary. “This could be the test for the alliance if we decide to put up a joint candidate,” a leader remarked.

The BSP had contested the 2022 assembly election in Punjab in alliance with the SAD. The BSP had fielded candidates on 20 seats and the SAD on 97 seats. The SAD won three seats and BSP managed to win one seat. While SAD secured 18.38% votes, the BSP polled 1.77% votes.

Read all the Latest Politics News here