Badami Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Siddaramaiah Wins

Live Status INC Siddaramaiah Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Badami (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,14,834 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,524 are male, 1,06,294 female and 16 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.95 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,113 votes (10.87%) securing 41.31% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 70.71%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,107 votes (4.29%) registering 44.85% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.85%.