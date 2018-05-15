GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Badami Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Siddaramaiah Wins

Live election result of 23 Badami constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Badami MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
Badami (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,14,834 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,524 are male, 1,06,294 female and 16 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.95 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status INC Siddaramaiah Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6759941.24%Siddaramaiah
BJP6590340.20%B Sreeramulu
JD(S)2448414.94%Hanamant B. Mavinamarad
NOTA20071.22%Nota
IND12350.75%Somashekhar Basappa Baragundi
IND8060.49%Shankrappa Digambrappa Goudar
INCP6630.40%Dongrisab Lalasab Nadaf (L.D. Pinjar)
RCMP3480.21%Kulakarni Ravi Basavanthayya
IND2580.16%Puttaiah T
IND1660.10%Tulasappa Dasar
IND1450.09%Girish Tulasappa Ankalagi
JSP(K)1200.07%Nilesh Irappa Bannur
IND1090.07%Dayanand Shridhararao Kulakarni
IND820.05%Siddappa Godi

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,113 votes (10.87%) securing 41.31% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 70.71%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,107 votes (4.29%) registering 44.85% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.85%.

Check the table below for Badami live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

