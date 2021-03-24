Badarpur Candidate List: Key Contests in Badarpur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Badarpur Assembly constituency in Karimganj district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Badarpur seat is part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Jamal Uddin Ahmed of INC won from this seat beating Abdul Aziz of AIUDF by a margin of 2,088 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jamal Uddin Ahmed of INC won from this this constituency defeating Helal Uddin Choudhury of AIUDF by a margin of 7,382 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Karimganj Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Badarpur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Badarpur constituency are: Biswarup Bhattacharjee of BJP, Abdul Aziz of AIUDF, Sahab Uddin of AJP