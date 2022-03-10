Badaun Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Badaun seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mahesh Chandra Gupta (BJP), Rajni Singh (INC), Usaman Gaddi (VSIP), Rajesh Kumar Singh (BSP), Rais Ahmad (SP), Hem Singh (IND), Nandram (BSS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.89%, which is -0.29% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mahesh Chandra Gupta of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.115 Badaun (Budaun) (बदायूं) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Badaun is part of Badaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 364157 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,676 were male and 1,66,459 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Badaun in 2019 was: 842 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,79,098 eligible electors, of which 1,93,060 were male,1,60,469 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,13,196 eligible electors, of which 1,73,485 were male, 1,39,711 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Badaun in 2017 was 473. In 2012, there were 308 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mahesh Chandra Gupta of BJP won in this seat defeating Abid Raza Khan of SP by a margin of 16,467 which was 7.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Abid Raza Khan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahesh Chandra Gupta of BJP by a margin of 15,413 votes which was 7.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 115 Badaun Assembly segment of the 23. Badaun Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya of BJP won the Badaun Parliament seat defeating Dharmendra Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Badaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Badaun are: Mahesh Chandra Gupta (BJP), Rajni Singh (INC), Usaman Gaddi (VSIP), Rajesh Kumar Singh (BSP), Rais Ahmad (SP), Hem Singh (IND), Nandram (BSS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.18%, while it was 61.81% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Badaun went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.115 Badaun Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 368. In 2012, there were 331 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.115 Badaun comprises of the following areas of Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 5 Binawar, 6 Kunwargaon, Budaun Municipal Board and Kunwargaon Nagar Panchayat of 5 Budaun Tehsil; Panchayats 77 Wazirganj, 80 Lahra Ladpur, 81 Sursena, 82 Kaser Panauta, 83 Bankota, 84 Kallia Kazampur, 85 Rota, 90 Karkatpur, 91 Gotha of 4 Satsai KC and Wazirganj Nagar Panchayat of 2 Bisauli Tehsil

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Badaun constituency, which are: Bisauli, Aonla, Bithari Chainpur, Dataganj, Shekhupur, Bilsi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Badaun is approximately 432 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Badaun is: 28°07’35.4"N 79°10’38.6"E.

