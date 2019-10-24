Badhra Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बाढड़ा): Naina Singh Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

adhra (बाढड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhiwani district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,16,968 eligible electors, of which 1,15,538 were male, 1,01,428 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,971 service voters had also registered to vote.

Badhra Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JJP 3450 43.76% Naina Singh LEADING INC 2819 35.76% Ranbir Singh Mahendra BJP 1615 20.48% Sukhwinder NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Mangal Shen IND -- 0.00% Ranbir IND -- 0.00% Mahender IND -- 0.00% Pawan Kumar BSP -- 0.00% Shiv Kumar INLD -- 0.00% Vijay Kumar SHP -- 0.00% Vijay Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,69,841 eligible electors, of which 91,030 were male, 78,811 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,971 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,47,668.

Badhra has an elector sex ratio of 877.88.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Sukhvinder of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5006 votes which was 3.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 29.48% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Raghbir Singh of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 709 votes which was 0.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 32.62% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 55. Badhra Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.16%, while it was 71.16 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.06%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 225 polling stations in 55. Badhra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 199.

Extent: 55. Badhra constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhiwani district of Haryana: KCs Jhojhu Kalan, Chirya, Badhra and Kadma of Dadri Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Badhra is: 28.5158 76.0446.

